CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.58

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.58 and last traded at $86.12, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $989,501.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,807 shares of company stock worth $1,594,022. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $60,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CSW Industrials by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

