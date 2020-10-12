Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 13,431 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.69. 1,312,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,941. The stock has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

