Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 13,500 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,232. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

