Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,274,000 after purchasing an additional 230,714 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 81,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 43,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953,963. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $245.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

