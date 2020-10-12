Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,989 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.45. 14,107,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.14. The company has a market capitalization of $753.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

