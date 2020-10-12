Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.82. 24,343,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. The company has a market capitalization of $224.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

