Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 25,103,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,507,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

