Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,373 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The company has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 increased their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

