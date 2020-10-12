Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Starbucks by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.01. 6,197,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,618. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

