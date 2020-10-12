Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $19.17 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,565,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.1% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 1,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,130 shares of company stock valued at $164,486,674. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Shares of CRM traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,723. The firm has a market cap of $242.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.