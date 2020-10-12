Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,940 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

CL traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

