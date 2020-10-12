Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $8.68 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 381.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,891 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,672,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

