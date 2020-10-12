DAD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.58 or 0.04908342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official website is dad.one.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

