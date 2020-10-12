Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.76

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 6037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

