Datawallet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,248.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Datawallet has a market cap of $285,116.42 and approximately $14,248.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Exmo and IDEX. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.01475119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157302 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, Exmo and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

