Datum (DAT) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Datum has a market cap of $981,137.06 and $56,605.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.04965158 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

