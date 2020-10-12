DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $501,551.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003810 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000523 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

