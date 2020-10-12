Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Receives $18.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.95. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 108.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 595,211 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 37.8% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $333,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.