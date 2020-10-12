Denarius Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. During the last week, Denarius has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $942,164.77 and $72.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,405,041 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

