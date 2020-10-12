Dent Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Dent has a total market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $341,419.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and FCoin. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.01469884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,603,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, WazirX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, OKEx, FCoin, Liquid, Cobinhood, Binance, Kucoin, Radar Relay, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Allbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

