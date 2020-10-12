Deutsche Bank Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.35 ($19.24).

ETR SZU opened at €14.54 ($17.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.53.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

