Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €155.53 ($182.98).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

DB1 stock traded down €0.85 ($1.00) on Monday, hitting €147.85 ($173.94). The company had a trading volume of 358,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €148.90.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

