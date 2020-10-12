Digital Asset Guarantee Token (DAGT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Iquant and TOPBTC. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a market cap of $2.11 million and $1.81 million worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00266023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00097328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.01489323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00158384 BTC.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Profile

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,100,000 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial. The official website for Digital Asset Guarantee Token is www.dagt.io.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Trading

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, TOPBTC and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

