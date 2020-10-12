Digital Gold Price Hits $60.81 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $60.81 or 0.00525852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $823,010.68 and $846,981.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00100072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01479860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157325 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,535 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

