Digital Insurance Token Achieves Market Cap of $358,368.17 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $358,368.17 and approximately $585.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.01148879 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 283.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002110 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 191.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

