DigitalBits Price Up 27.2% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $590,243.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00628486 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005118 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.30 or 0.03850831 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000632 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,536,608 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

