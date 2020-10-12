Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0013

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $46,696.52 and approximately $62.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000658 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,325,288 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.