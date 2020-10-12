Dinero (DIN) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex and SouthXchange. Dinero has a market capitalization of $313.71 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

