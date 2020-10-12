Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.89. 287,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,499. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of $228.27 million and a PE ratio of -315.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$6.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1212698 EPS for the current year.

DIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

