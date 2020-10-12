Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$1.89 on Monday. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50. The firm has a market cap of $228.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$6.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1212698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

