DREP Market Cap Hits $14.74 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One DREP token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $757,240.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00267408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00099712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.01477458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157307 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.