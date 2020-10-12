Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,188. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.