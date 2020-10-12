Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

Several research analysts recently commented on DNLM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 8.13 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,546.13 ($20.20). 453,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,395.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,130.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.93).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

