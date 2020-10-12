Dynamic Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 73.2% against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $7,373.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00004526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,574.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.03356912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.55 or 0.02095500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00442009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.01150090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00647283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00047536 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,126,709 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

