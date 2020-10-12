Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.14

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.14 and last traded at $146.01, with a volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

