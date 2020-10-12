easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 562.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.38.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,062 shares of company stock worth $51,016,770.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.