Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as high as $109.59 and last traded at $108.82, with a volume of 16172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.24.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after buying an additional 720,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 584,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

