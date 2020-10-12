eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

EBAY traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,658,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,028. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

