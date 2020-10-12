Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.33

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.33 and last traded at $124.97, with a volume of 28633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 15,235 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $1,666,251.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,650.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Elastic by 211.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

