Electroneum Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $52.85 million and $737,335.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptomate, CoinBene and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,199,331,686 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Bitbns, Kucoin, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Liquid and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

