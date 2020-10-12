Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.88. 4,590,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,650. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.