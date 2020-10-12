Elysium (ELS) Achieves Market Cap of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00442943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

