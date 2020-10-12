Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$39.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.98. Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.88 and a 1-year high of C$40.87. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$905,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,528. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,113.48.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

