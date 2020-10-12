Energi Price Up 17.9% This Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Energi has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00013568 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00267211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00099749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01478260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157296 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 33,965,731 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.