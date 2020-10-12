ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.95 ($11.70).

ENI opened at €6.86 ($8.07) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.24. ENI has a 52-week low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 52-week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

