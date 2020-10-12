EOS (EOS) Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $2.38 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00023132 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Mercatox, Exmo and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,536,766 coins and its circulating supply is 936,836,755 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kraken, Bithumb, Coinsuper, BitFlip, Livecoin, BigONE, Koinex, Exmo, OKEx, QBTC, Ovis, Rfinex, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Binance, OTCBTC, Kuna, ZB.COM, C2CX, COSS, Cobinhood, Huobi, Mercatox, Neraex, TOPBTC, Coinrail, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Liqui, CoinExchange, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, Zebpay, Fatbtc, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, Tidex, Kucoin, BitMart, OEX, YoBit, BCEX, DOBI trade, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, Coinone, LBank, OpenLedger DEX, EXX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Poloniex, Bibox, Upbit, IDCM, ChaoEX, Bitbns, Tidebit, Exrates, CoinEx, Cryptopia, IDAX, RightBTC, CoinTiger, ABCC, WazirX, Coindeal, Bitfinex, Coinbe and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

