Eryllium Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Eryllium has a market cap of $1,133.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eryllium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eryllium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00630221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005122 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00033314 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.01 or 0.03859200 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000614 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Eryllium Profile

Eryllium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.