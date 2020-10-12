Espers (ESP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $314.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Espers has a total market cap of $799,005.59 and $314.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Espers has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,538.59 or 0.99957483 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00629154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.01035409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00105151 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

