Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $641.33 million and approximately $559.95 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.51 or 0.00047683 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Bitfinex, HitBTC and QBTC. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.18 or 0.03356900 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, RightBTC, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Bitbns, Indodax, Coinnest, OKEx, Bibox, Binance, ChaoEX, CPDAX, QBTC, Bittrex, Coinroom, Koineks, Gate.io, HBUS, CoinTiger, Poloniex, FCoin, Kraken, Bithumb, Huobi, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, Coinone, ZB.COM, Coinhub, EXX, BCEX, BTC Markets, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex, BtcTrade.im, BTC Trade UA, OKCoin International, Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Exrates, Coinsuper, Bitsane, BigONE, CoinBene, CoinEx, Ovis, HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, Gatehub, Bitfinex, C2CX, ABCC, Liquid, Upbit, Exmo, Cryptomate, Coinbase Pro, LBank and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

