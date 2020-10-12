Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $154.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.95.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.39. 45,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,442. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $113,320.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,320.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5,913.6% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $206,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 36,136.4% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

